Maoists killing TRS leader creates tension in Bhadrachalam Agency  

Kothagudem: The warning by Maoists to TRS and BJP leaders will face same fate if they don't resign to their posts, after killing TRS leader Maduri Bhimeswara Rao on Saturday midnight in Mulugu district, made the leaders of all parties' panic. Many leaders in Agency area are reportedly ready to quit as they are giving first priority to their life and families.



It should be noted here that Maoists had killed TRS leader Bhimeswara Rao in front of his family members on Saturday night at Alubaka village in Venkatapuram mandal and left a letter at the spot.

The sudden development has terrorised TRS and BJP leaders in the agency area and many leaders of villages and mandals have left their houses alone to safe places by leaving their family members back.

It was the second incident in the agency area that Maoists killed TRS leaders. On 12 July 2019, Maoists had kidnaped TRS leader and ex-MPTC N Srinivas Rao and killed him in the forest. It was a big shock to the people and TRS leaders in the agency. After one year, again similar incident happened on Saturday night.

A TRS leader said over phone that they were in deep shock and don't know what to do. He wondered why the Maoists are targeting them though they are not doing any harm to the people and taking up developmental works for the poor.

Immediately after this incident, police alerted all leaders of TRS, BJP and Congress, who are strong at village and mandal levels and asked them to leave villages. Some prominent leaders left villages with police security and spending time by counting days in towns.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up and vehicle checking is going on in all

villages including border areas. An official said that this

incident threw a big challenge to the police as it happened

after the DGP and top cops

visited Venkatapuram mandal recently.

''Maoists have killed the TRS leader to prove their strength and existence to the police officials, who visited this area a week ago, a leader observed. However, the situation is very tense, and people are unable to lead normal life in agency areas.