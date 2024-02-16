March for Farmer Rights: Demanding Reforms and Equity in Alampur

A large scale March through the streets of Alampur under the auspices of SKM (Samyukta Kisan morcha ) has been successful, opposing the Anti democratic,anti farmer policies of the Central Government.



On this occasion they demanded that the repeal of the there anti farmer laws brought by the Central Government,and to provide remunerative prices for farm produce and the implementation of (1 )the Swami Nathan Committee recommendations and laws should be made fixing the support process plus fifty percent of the investment .

(2) To make changes in Pradhan mantri fasal bima yojna scheme to benifit the farmers.

(3)To abolish the four labour codes to raise the minimum wage to 26 thousand and to provide a pension of 10000 rupees.

(4) Pending wages should be paid to provide job security to all in the country.

(5) National urban employment guarantee act should be made ,and Railway, Defence, Power sectors should be kept under the government control.

(6) GST on essential goods should be abolished to curb the price raise.

(7) Excise duty on Diesel , Petrol, Kerosene and cooking Gas should be reduced.And vacancies in central government should be filled immediately.

(8) Out sourcing system should be stopped and old pension system should be implemented for all employees.

(9) 14 types of essential commodities should be provided to the poor people through the public distribution system.

(10)All the poor and middle class farmers should be given loan waiver and pension should be given to those who are above the age of 60 years.

(11) The Union minister Jaya Mishra should be removed from the cabinet and action should be taken against him.

They have staged a protest in front of the MP DO Office under the leadership of GK Eedanna the district president of Telangana Raitu Sangham Gadwal district.And the leaders of Various public associations,like CPM ,Auto workers union,,Anganwadi,Asha ,Hamali Sangham , Drivers union and other unions were participated.