Markaz attendees didn't co-operate initially: Eatala Rajender at Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Keeping the Tableeghi Jamaat issue on the alive and putting the blame on them for the coronavirus outbreak in Telangana, Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Friday stated that Markaz attendees initially did not co-operate and attacked health and police teams who visited them.



They claimed that they were healthy and did not require any tests, he added. However, Telangana government was very clear on this issue and wanted to screen each single person in the 1244 attendees identified to have attended Markaz congregation.

"We reached out to religious heads and impressed upon them the need to screen each attendee and their family members to rule out infection fears and succeeded in our mission, Eatala pointed out Nearly one-fourth ( over 250 plus) of the Markaz participants alone positive and a total of 10,000 sample tests were done on their family members and other contacts also, the Minister said, pointing out that 90 per cent of positive cases in Telangana till now are Markaz attendees or their family members and contacts. Eatala stated that Telangana government worked with committment and dedication and hence situation did not go out of control. The last positive cases reported in affected districts-Vikarabad (April 19), Suryapet (April 21), Gadwal (April 24) is a pointer to our efforts, Eatala stressed, adding that GHMC soon will have special officers appointed to tackle the situation like done in the three-affected districts.

Lockdown will be strictly dealt within GHMC limits as per CM's instructions to leave no stone unturned to ensure situation in GHMC limits is under control, the minister said.