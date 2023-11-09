‘Marpu Kavali Congress Ravali’ campaign targets voters from different sections

Hyderabad: Within days of coming up with an innovative campaign of a ‘pink car’ with a visual representation of different scams of the BRS government, the Congress party kick-started its ‘Marpu Kavali Congress Ravali’ primarily targeting youth, women, and farmers.

Highlighting the ‘Dharani portal’, the latest ad video features the agrarian issues in Telangana that include 8,000 farmer suicides in the State, farm loan waiver, and issues regarding fertiliser and paddy procurement. The campaign which began on Tuesday in one of its video clips intends to showcase fake promises and lies of K Chandrashekar Rao in a satirical manner and tries to emphasise that people of Telangana were not ready to believe in ‘false’ promises.

In the video Chief Minister KCR’s lookalike is shown mocking him. A village scene is created to show how people are resentful of politicians with ‘pink car’ and question them about their past promises. Later in the end the deflated car is shown as being pushed by the same leader including KCR lookalike.