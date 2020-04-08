Masks for goats in Khammam after tiger tests positive for coronavirus in USA

After a tiger tested positive for coronavirus in New York, a goatherd at Peruvancha village in Kallur of Khammam district has fastened his goats with face masks to protect from being infected with the coronavirus.

The goatherd, Venkateshwar Rao was seen taking his herd of goats for grazing with the face masks which made using some old clothes at home. Rao said that he has seen the news of tiger contracting the coronavirus and learned that there is also a possibility of cows being infected with the virus.

Venkateshwar Rao said that he fastened the masks to all his 20 goats after the state government announced the lockdown. He said that he would fasten the masks to goats before taking them out for grazing and remove them after returning home.