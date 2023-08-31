  • Menu
Massive fire engulfs property worth 2 crores in Srisailam

Immediately after receiving the information, the firemen rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. Other relief measures have been taken

Srisailam: A huge fire broke out at Lalithambika's shop in L Block complex after midnight on Wednesday in Srisailam. Around 15 shops were gutted as the fire spread widely.

Immediately after receiving the information, the firemen rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. Other relief measures have been taken.

Srisailam Devasthanam EO reached the spot and reviewed the situation. Officials estimate that there may have been a loss of property up to Rs.2 crores in this incident. It is suspected that the fire may have occurred due to a short circuit.

