Live
- Amazon launches new initiatives to boost India’s digital economy, exports
- Lack of soil micronutrients linked to childhood stunting in India: Study
- Fresh appeal by Abhishek Banerjee at Calcutta High Court in cash-for-school-job case
- Alert for iPhone users! Apple to stop helping customers on X and YouTube
- Google’s Duet AI now available in Gmail, Docs & more
- PhonePe enters stock trading space
- YouTube removes 1.9 mn videos
- MTAR Tech bags Defence Industrial License
- Global India AI-2023 meet on ChatGPT in Oct
- India logs 50 new Covid cases
Just In
Massive fire engulfs property worth 2 crores in Srisailam
Highlights
Immediately after receiving the information, the firemen rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. Other relief measures have been taken
Srisailam: A huge fire broke out at Lalithambika's shop in L Block complex after midnight on Wednesday in Srisailam. Around 15 shops were gutted as the fire spread widely.
Immediately after receiving the information, the firemen rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. Other relief measures have been taken.
Srisailam Devasthanam EO reached the spot and reviewed the situation. Officials estimate that there may have been a loss of property up to Rs.2 crores in this incident. It is suspected that the fire may have occurred due to a short circuit.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS