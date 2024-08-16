Massive Rally in Aija Protests Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

Live
Gadwal: A massive rally was organized by the Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Samiti on Friday in Ayija mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal district, protesting against the ongoing attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.
The rally saw participation from various sections of the community, including BJP leaders led by Jogulamba Gadwal district BJP president Ramachandra Reddy, BRS party youth leader Mala Mallikarjun, local merchants, and residents of the town, all showing solidarity with the Hindus in Bangladesh.
Prominent figures such as BJP leader J. Ashok (Advocate), Bhagat Reddy, Venkatesh Yadav, BRS party senior youth leader Mala Mallikarjun, and representatives from private educational institutions and business organizations actively took part in the rally. The participants expressed their strong condemnation of the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and extended their support to the affected community.
The rally was a significant demonstration of communal harmony and solidarity in the region, highlighting the widespread concern over the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh.