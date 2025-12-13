Massive security for Messi GOAT tour match in city

Hyderabad: Themuch-anticipated Messi GOAT Tour – Live Event football match which is slated for December 13 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, has a seating capacity of approximately 39,000. To ensure the safety of spectators, players and VIPs, elaborate security and crowd management measures have been implemented.

A total of 2,500 police personnel have been deployed, including traffic police, law and order units, TSSP/AR forces, Octopus teams, Mounted Police, SB, CCS staff, SOT and fire squads. Gate No.1 is reserved for players and VVIPs, while spectators will enter through designated gates based on their QR-coded tickets. In all, 450 CCTV cameras have been installed to cover all entry points, parking and en route areas, monitored from a joint command and control room. Anti-sabotage checks, sniffer dogs, bomb disposal teams and mobile technicians for checking devices will operate throughout the event. Spectators are prohibited from carrying laptops, cameras, banners, bottles, outside food and other restricted items.

Dedicated SHE teams will ensure safety and vendor supervision teams will regulate sales and prevent black-ticketing. Ambulance services have been increased from three to five and clear signage has been installed on all approach roads.

The stadium’s 13 gates have exclusive arrangements with five patrolling teams for effective crowd control, ensuring a safe and smooth experience for everyone attending the match.