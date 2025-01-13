Massive Seizure of Chinese Manja Worth ₹2 Crore in Hyderabad's Old City

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown, authorities seized Chinese manja worth approximately ₹2 crore in Hyderabad's Old City. The operation targeted kite shops in the area, uncovering large quantities of the banned material.

A joint task force of the police and special teams conducted extensive raids on these shops as part of their ongoing efforts to prevent the illegal sale of Chinese manja, which poses serious risks to both humans and animals. During the operation, multiple shop owners and vendors found selling the prohibited manja were arrested.

The use and sale of Chinese manja are strictly prohibited due to its hazardous nature. Made of synthetic materials coated with glass, the thread can cause severe injuries and even fatalities. Authorities have urged citizens to report any instances of its sale or use to ensure public safety. The police reiterated their commitment to enforcing the ban and safeguarding the public from potential harm during the kite-flying season.