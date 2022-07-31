Massive setback to TRS as Rajaiah Yadav quits

Warangal: The ruling TRS suffered a massive setback with one of its top leaders bidding adieu to the party on Saturday. Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda, former chairman of the Sheep and Meat Development Corporation Kanneboina Rajaiah Yadav who has a long association, 22 years to be precise, with the TRS, accused the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of betraying the people who worked earnestly in the Telangana Movement.

"People need to mortgage their self-respect if they want to continue in the TRS. Now, it's difficult to find leaders who fought for the separate State in the party," Yadav said, stating that he was feeling relieved after quitting the party.

"I worked as chairman of the Sheep and Meat Development Corporation, party's State general secretary, and in-charge of Medak district and Gajwel constituency. I was never allowed to work freely when I was the chairman of the Corporation. Later, KCR promised to make MLC and later as the Rajya Sabha member, but he failed to keep his promise for reasons unknown. I have no reason to bow down before KCR," Yadav said.

Yadav alleged that KCR became a sort of dictator after becoming CM. "KCR has scant respect for the seniors like me. I went to Khammam jail along with KCR during the agitation. Now, it's difficult to get his appointment, even on the phone," he said.

He said that three of KCR's family members have been enjoying power.

On the other hand, those who actively took part in the statehood agitation are languishing. It's certain that there is no future for them as well, he added.

It's time for the leaders who participated in the Telangana Movement to say goodbye to TRS, he said. Responding to a question, Yadav said that he is yet to take a decision about his future course of action.