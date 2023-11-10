Massive Turnout! 20,000 take part in Jagadish Reddy’s nomination rally

Suryapet: In a tremendous show of strength and support, as many as 20,000 party workers and supporters joined the BRS party’s MLA candidate for Suryapet, Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy in his nomination rally here on Thursday. The pedestrian rally began from the SV Engineering College and traversed Potti Sriramulu centre in the town, finally stopping at the Returning Officer’s camp.

Jagadish Reddy was accompanied by Municipal Chairperson Annapurna, party leader Ganduri Prakash, Y Venkateshwarlu, Sanjiva Naik, and others during the process. On the occasion, Jagadish Reddy praised the locals and asserted their intelligence in being able to choose the right candidate for the constituency. He exuded confidence that history of 2014 and 2018 elections would repeat and that he would win with a huge majority.

In addition, he showed his faith in the BRS party stating that they would win all 12 seats in erstwhile Nalgonda District.

Earlier, along with his wife Sunitha and Tungaturthi MLA Gadadri Kishore, the minister performed puja at Arvapally Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple and took the blessings of religious leaders from the Christian and Muslim communities.