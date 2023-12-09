Massive turnout at first Praja Darbar

Hyderabad: A day after assuming office, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday held the first 'Praja Darbar' at his camp office-cum-official residence and heard the grievances of common people, promising to address them at the earliest.

People queued up in large numbers at the renamed Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan for the ‘Praja Darbar' which was thrown open for general public for the first time after it was constructed.

The Chief Minister gave priority to receiving representations from persons with disabilities and enquired about their problems. He enquired thoroughly about the problems being faced by the people and their pleas on various issues for government help.

Revanth Reddy said that immediate measures will be taken to address people's grievances. State ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Seethakka were also present at the 'Praja Darbar'.

The CM later left for the Secretariat to attend an urgent meeting and minister Seethakka received the grievances from everyone.

The complaints varied from land encroachments, issues like unemployment problems, irregular ties in Dharani portal where patta land at many places was shown as assigned land and non-allotment of double bedroom houses.



The rush of people was very heavy on day one. While some came with grievances, some wanted to see Praja Bhavan which was out of bounds for everyone all these years. The state government made elaborate arrangements to hold the ‘Praja Darbar’. CMO Special Chief Secretary Seshadri, DGP Ravi Gupta and other officials coordinated the conduct of the ‘Praja Darbar’.

About 15 desks have been opened for registration of grievances. A special mechanism has been developed to register the petitions online and to issue a unique Grievance Number (ID generated) on each petition.

A printed acknowledgment would be given to the applicant, which would also be sent to them via SMS. About 320 seats were arranged for the people to sit inside and attend the ‘Praja Darbar’ and that queue lines were also set up outside.

A roof has been set up over the queue lines so that those in the queues are not exposed to heat. Safe drinking water and other facilities have been provided at the entrance and in the Praja Darbar hall.