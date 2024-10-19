Maximize Case Resolutions in Lok Adalat: Judge Rajesh Babu

Nagar Kurnool : In preparation for the National Lok Adalat scheduled for December across the district, the Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority and District Principal & Sessions Judge, D. Rajesh Babu, emphasized the need for efforts to ensure the settlement of a large number of cases through mutual agreement. On Saturday, during a coordination review meeting held at the Nagar Kurnool court complex regarding the upcoming Lok Adalat, Judge Rajesh Babu mentioned that there are currently 13,762 pending cases across various courts in Nagar Kurnool district. Out of these, 6,236 are land dispute cases, and 7,526 are criminal cases.

He urged police officials and various department heads to take action, ensuring litigants make use of the Lok Adalat in December to resolve long-pending cases. He highlighted that during the National Lok Adalat held on September 29, a total of 20,071 cases were resolved. He further stressed the importance of increasing the number of participants in the December session to maximize the number of settled cases.

Judge Rajesh Babu pointed out that it is the responsibility of the police to ensure that individuals who receive court summons appear in court, urging the police to take a proactive role in resolving cases. Senior Civil Judge Sabita, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, also spoke, emphasizing the need for cooperation from police, lawyers, and all departmental officials in the success of the Lok Adalat.



The meeting was attended by Additional SP Rameshwar, Excise Superintendent Gayatri, lawyers, CIs, SIs, public prosecutors, and police officers.







