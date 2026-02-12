Mayank Mittal takes charge as Water Board JMD amid major expansion

In a significant administrative development, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has strengthened its leadership structure following the government decision to expand its jurisdiction up to the Core Urban Region. Mayank Mittal formally assumed charge as the new Joint Managing Director of the Water Board on Tuesday at the headquarters in Khairatabad. The appointment comes in the wake of the move to widen the operational limits of the Water Board, necessitating structural and administrative reorganisation.

With the expansion of jurisdiction, the government has appointed a new Joint Managing Director and three Executive Directors to oversee newly formed zones and ensure efficient service delivery across the extended areas. Mayank Mittal, who was previously serving as Executive Director in the Water Board, has now been elevated to the position of Joint Managing Director. Known for his administrative experience and familiarity with the Board operations, his appointment is expected to provide continuity and strengthen governance during this phase of expansion. As part of the restructuring, three new zones have been carved out under the expanded jurisdiction. Santosh has assumed charge as the new Executive Director of the newly formed Cyberabad Zone. Officials and employees of the Board extended a warm welcome to him at the office in Hydernagar. Pankaja has taken charge as the Executive Director of the newly formed Malkajgiri Zone at the office in Sainikpuri. Samrat Ashok has assumed charge as the Executive Director of the newly formed Central Zone at the headquarters in Khairatabad.

The reorganisation aims to streamline operations, improve monitoring, and ensure better water supply and sewerage management across the growing urban and peri-urban areas now falling under the Board purview. Officials stated that the restructuring would enhance accountability and speed up infrastructure development in line with the city rapid expansion. With the expanded limits and new leadership team in place, the Water Board is expected to focus on strengthening water supply networks, improving service efficiency, and addressing the needs of newly integrated regions under the Core Urban Region framework. This leadership team will lead the transition as the utility manages a significantly larger consumer base across the Hyderabad metropolitan area.