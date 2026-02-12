Smartail, Bharathcloud join to enable AI adoption in schools

Bharathcloud, an Indian AI-ready cloud services provider, announced a partnership with Smartail AI, Asia’s first AI-powered grading company, to accelerate the adoption of secure, scalable, and data-sovereign AI in education. The collaboration aims to support AI-led transformation across 3000 schools and universities in India this year, with phased rollouts aligned to institutional readiness and academic frameworks. Together, the companies are enabling education institutions to deploy AI responsibly, without compromising data security, compliance, or pedagogical integrity.

As AI adoption grows across education sector, data sovereignty and security have become essential. BharathCloud’s sovereign AI cloud powers Smartail’s flagship platform DeepGrade, enabling a secure, automated grading system, real-time student performance analytics, and personalised learning insights.