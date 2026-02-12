  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

Smartail, Bharathcloud join to enable AI adoption in schools

  • Created On:  12 Feb 2026 2:12 PM IST
Smartail, Bharathcloud join to enable AI adoption in schools
X

Bharathcloud, an Indian AI-ready cloud services provider, announced a partnership with Smartail AI, Asia’s first AI-powered grading company, to accelerate the adoption of secure, scalable, and data-sovereign AI in education. The collaboration aims to support AI-led transformation across 3000 schools and universities in India this year, with phased rollouts aligned to institutional readiness and academic frameworks. Together, the companies are enabling education institutions to deploy AI responsibly, without compromising data security, compliance, or pedagogical integrity.

As AI adoption grows across education sector, data sovereignty and security have become essential. BharathCloud’s sovereign AI cloud powers Smartail’s flagship platform DeepGrade, enabling a secure, automated grading system, real-time student performance analytics, and personalised learning insights.

Tags

AI in EducationSovereign Cloud ComputingAutomated Grading TechnologyEdTech PartnershipsData Security and Compliance
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Nali-kali scheme fails to meet objectives: Kannada Development Authority

Nali-kali scheme fails to meet objectives: Kannada Development Authority

National News

More
Share it
X