Mayor Srinivas launches civic works under 99-day plan in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: MayorKolagani Srinivas said city development remains the top priority of the municipal council and added that politics should be confined to elections.

As part of the Praja Palana–Pragati Pranalika programme, the Mayor along with Municipal Commissioner Praful Desai inspected Divisions 9, 10 and 11 on Sunday and launched several civic works under the 99-day action plan.

In Division 10, along with corporator Komuraiah, the Mayor performed the bhoomi puja for the construction of a ground gate at Kattarampur Gidde Perumandla ground with an allocation of ₹5 lakh. Sanitation works were also undertaken in the division, including cleaning of surroundings, removal of silt from drains and clearing of vacant plots using workers and machinery.

Later, in Division 9’s Katta Rampur Colony, the Mayor, Commissioner Praful Desai and State Urban Development Authority Chairman Narender Reddy, along with corporator T Bhoomaiah, performed bhoomi puja for the construction of a drainage culvert costing ₹2.5 lakh. They also launched works for a Gangaputra Sangham community hall near Ujjwala Park with ₹5 lakh from MP-LADS funds.

In Division 11, along with corporator Akula Narmada Narsaiah, the Mayor inaugurated works for the construction of a CC road and a drainage system in New Srinagar Colony, each with an allocation of ₹5 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Kolagani Srinivas said development works would be undertaken in all 66 divisions of the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation without political bias. He said priority would initially be given to sanitation, street lighting and drinking water issues.

Municipal Commissioner Praful Desai said a special plan had been prepared under the 99-day programme to improve sanitation in different divisions. Daily sanitation drives were being conducted with additional workers to clean surroundings, remove debris and desilt drains.

SUDA Chairman Narender Reddy said the Praja Palana–Pragati Pranalika initiative aims to address public issues and improve sanitation in both rural and urban areas.

Meanwhile, in Alugunur Division 8 under the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation limits, local residents named a road after Municipal Commissioner Praful Desai in recognition of his efforts in addressing civic issues and promoting city development.