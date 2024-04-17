MCC never applied to live telecast in last 40 yrs: Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP MP Dr K Laxman said the election code never applied to the live telecast of Sita Rama Kalyanam from Bhadradri in the last 40 years. “In 2014, the election schedule was announced on March 5, and notification was issued on March 20. Election results were declared on May 16. The election code was in force till May 18. Sri Rama Navami Utsavams in Bhadradri were held while the election code was in force on April 8, 2014. The live telecast of Sitharama Kalyanam relayed as usual”, he said.

“No state government earlier knocked on the doors of EC seeking permission for a live telecast of Sita Rama Kalyanam. At no point in time did EC ever impose restrictions,” he added. Continuing further, Laxman said, “Similarly, in 2019, the elections in the state were held from April 11 to 19. Results were announced on April 23. The election code was enforced from March 5 to May 26, 2019. The then government did not consult the EC. The EC has not imposed any restrictions on the live telecast.” “Should Tirumala Brahmotsavams and Pushkarams also be stopped and not telecasted? Should Hindus set aside all their festivals and traditions in the name of elections?” he asked.