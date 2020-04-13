Meals on Wheels: Going around Hyderabad city to feed the hungry

Hyderabad: Moved by the hunger pangs of economically underprivileged people and migrant workers during the lockdown period, the city man Azhar Maqsusi is serving the needy, by fetching them food on his vehicle which espouses 'Hunger has no Religion.'

Azhar Maqsusi says, "As the city came to a standstill due to lockdown there are many people going without food. Many voluntary organizations are helping many needy people daily in this situation.

So, I thought of doing my bit. I go to various locations in our van and provide the food to the poor people."

It has been eight years since Maqsusi started feeding people under the Dabeerpura flyover with the motto that 'Hunger has no Religion.' He has served nearly 18,000 people so far.

"Before the lockdown, we used to make people sit together and feed them. Now, we are now distributing food packets instead in view of lockdown restrictions.

We ensure social distancing by the beneficiaries while collecting food packets," he said.

Maqsusi and 4 others cook food every day and then pack it and then around 1 pm they start distributing food around the city, in areas including Musheerabad, Gandhi Hospital, Nampally, Basheerbagh and Dabeerpura.

They provide food to more than 1,000 people. "Many likeminded people are supporting us in this drive," he acknowledges humbly.