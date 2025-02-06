Measures afoot to hone skills of SBIT students

Khammam: To provide quality education to students and to sharpen their skills at any time to get job opportunities in their careers. With the courtesy of CSR Box Foundation, SBIT College has signed an MoU with the renowned international organization IBM, said the college chairman Gundala Krishna.

In a conference held at the college on Wednesday, the students were given orientation along with the MoU with the company representative. In addition to the programmes being conducted by the company for the last 9 years, the training system provided by the company was explained to the students.

CSR, which has about a decade of experience in providing trainings, internships, job readiness and job assistance, can provide the required college skills to its students free of cost, said Secretary Correspondent Dr G. Dhatri. CSR, which is widely spread in North India, They said that the opportunity provided by CSR Box Foundation to their college in Khammam has increased their responsibility. They hoped that the students would take advantage of this and develop their skills.

IBM will provide a three-year foundation through CSR Box contract, through this platform, students can study about 80 thousand courses for free, and students will get internship opportunities in modern technological fields with the help of IBM companies, said the college principal Dr G. Raj Kumar. The college management thanked IBM and CSR Box Foundation for their cooperation in this programme. CSR Box Foundation Senior Engagement Associate Rajagopal Naidu along with college academic directors Gundala Praveen Kumar, Gandham Srinivasa Rao, Dr. A.V.V. Siva Prasad, Dr. J. Ravindra Babu, Dr.|| S. Srinivasa Rao, HODs Dr. K. Amit Bindhaj, Dr. K. Spurthi, TPO N. Savitha, Coordinator G. Prabhakar conducted the event.