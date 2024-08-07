Measures to Prevent Diseases in Livestock: Dr. G.V. Ramesh, the District Animal Husbandry Officer

NagarKurnool: Dr. G.V. Ramesh, the District Animal Husbandry Officer, has instructed the staff to raise awareness among farmers and sheep breeders to ensure that cattle, sheep, and goats do not fall prey to diseases due to the sprouting grass during the current rains.

On Wednesday, he conducted surprise inspections at the Bijnapally Veterinary Hospital, Manganur Sub Center, Lattupalli Center, and Palem Center in the Bijnapally Mandal. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized the importance of staff punctuality and warned of strict action against negligence in duties. He also informed that all sheep in the Manganur area should be vaccinated for bluetongue.

He urged farmers to cultivate nutritious fodder and promote livestock wealth in the district. Accompanying him were Dr. Pawan Kumar, Veterinary Assistants P. Shravani, Jyothi, Azeem, OS Anwar, Khader, Gopal Mitra Venkata Swamy, and others.







