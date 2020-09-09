Medak: ACB sleuths recover Rs 28 lakh cash from Narsapur RDO's residence

The officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday recovered Rs 28 lakh from the residence of Narsapur RDO, Aruna Reddy. The ACB is conducting raids at the residences of 12 revenue officials in Medak district and found the cash at the RDO's residence under Ghatkesar police station limits.

The searches have been launched after the Medak additional collector Gaddam Nagesh caught while demanding Rs 1.12 crore from a landlord. The searches are being led by DSP, ACB, Sangareddy, Suryanarayana.

Nagesh demanded the amount from one Murthy, a resident of Gachibowli to issue No Objection Certificate (NOC) for 112 acres of land at Chippalaturthy mandal of Narsapur of Medak district belongs to the landlord. The additional collector demanded Rs 1 lakh per acre i.e, 1.12 crore for 112 acres. The landlord handed over Rs 40 lakhs cash to Nagesh who made an agreement with Murthy to register five acres of land on his benami's name for the remaining amount.

Based on the complaint by Murthy who also submitted an audio clip, the ACB officials raided the houses of 12 revenue officials. The officials recovered Rs 1 lakh from Nagesh house and other property documents.