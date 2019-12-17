Medak: Land acquisitions for road reviewed

Medak: The pending land acquisition as part of the road extension work should be completed as early as possible, said District Collector Dharma Reddy. He reviewed a meeting with the officials of National Highway Authority of India and revenue staff here on Monday.

The Collector directed the RDO and other revenue officials to pay compensation to the people whose their properties were acquired. Sairam, Venkateshwarlu, NHPD Reddappa and others were also present.