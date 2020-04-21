Medak MP visits Sangareddy jail, inspects disinfectant tunnel

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has visited Sangareddy district jail on Tuesday (April 21) and examined the precautionary measures made by jail authorities to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

During the visit, MP inspected the disinfectant tunnel instaled at the entrance of the jail. The prison Superintendent N Shiva Kumar Goud explained MP over the arrangements made by them on the jail premises. Later, Reddy has visited the Akshaya Patra Foundations kitchen which is supplying food for free meal distribution centres here in the district.





At Sangareddy Jail pic.twitter.com/d5bi0i4pdp — Kotha Prabhakar Reddy (@KPRTRS) April 21, 2020







