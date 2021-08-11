Medak murder: Financial dispute led to killing of businessman

A day after finding the body of a man in the trunk of burnt car in Medak, the police said that the victim, Srinivas has been killed due to the financial dispute.



In a complaint filed by the Srinivas's wife, she stated that Srinivas had involved in several disputes related to the property and business transactions. The victim is also alleged to have involved in illicit affair with many woman, as per the complaint.



The police who investigated the case affirmed that three people stabbed Srinivas multiple times with a knife and stuffed the body in the car and burnt the vehicle.



It is known that the police identified the body as Srinivas on the basis of his artificial teeth and informed the family members. His body was left in a car which was abandoned near the forest area at Mangalaparthi outskirts in Veldurthi mandal of Medak district.

