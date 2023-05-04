Medaram Jatara dates announced

Mulugu: The four-day biennial Sammakka-Saralamma main jatara, said to be the largest tribal fair in Asia, at Medaram village under Tadvai mandal is scheduled to begin on February 21, according to a statement released by the tribal priests on Wednesday. The rituals that precede the main jatara are to commence on February 14, Maghasuddha Panchami, with Manda Melige (cleaning of temple).

As per the tradition, the fiesta begins at Kannepally with the arrival of deity Saralamma, Govindarajulu and Pagididda Raju to the gaddelu (altars) on February 21. The next day marks the arrival of deity Sammakka to the altars from Chilukalagutta hillocks. On the third day (February 23), said to be the most auspicious, both the deities grace the occasion with a large number of devotees preferring their darshan. February 24 marks the end of jatara with the deities returning to their abodes. Tiruguvaram festival will be conducted on February 28.

The priests’ meeting was attended by Medaram Pujarula (Vaddelu) Sangham president Siddaboina Jaggarao, general secretary Chanda Gopalrao and others.