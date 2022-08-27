Medical college dream to be a reality soon

Kothagudem: A key promise made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would be soon fulfilled in Kothagudem district. The dreams of the people in the district for a medical college would be met when the newly built building opens. The National Medical Commission (NMC) gave a letter of permission on August 3 for starting a government medical college here for the academic year 2022-23. The people are elated that their long-felt need for quality healthcare would be a reality soon.

The academic year would begin with an intake of 150 MBBS seats. A letter of permission was also given on August 25 based on an assessment report by the commission's Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB).

The college authorities have been directed to ensure that the first batch appears for the final examination in accordance with the NMC Act 2019. Infrastructure, both physical and human resources, should be maintained as per norms along with biometric attendance. The website of the college shall give details such as courses offered and faculty, the commission stipulated. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar thanked CM KCR and Health Minister T Harish Rao on behalf of the people of the district for making efforts to establish the medical college in Kothagudem, fulfilling a long- cherished dream of the people. The minister stated that the people of the State were happy with the efforts of the TRS government towards strengthening medical education. He said the government was determined to provide free education and medicare to every poor person. It had sanctioned medical colleges to Khammam and Kothagudem districts to take medical education to the reach of common man and help the local students pursue higher education.

The construction work of the college in Kothagudem has been completed and is ready to conduct classes, the minister noted. MARB was satisfied with the infrastructure facilities such as lecture halls, laboratory, library, hostels, faculty, hostel building, nursing and paramedical staff required by the college as per the rules.

Ajay Kumar, who regularly monitored the construction work, congratulated District Collector Anudeep D and other officials for working hard in completing the construction in time and with quality. Local MLA V Venkateshwar Rao, speaking to the media, informed that the Chief Minister would soon be visiting Kothagudem to inaugurate the college.

Meanwhile, the Director of State Medical & Health, Gadala Srinivas Rao, on Saturday inspected the building which was being readied for the Inauguration. He expressed satisfaction at the quality and pace of works. He also conveyed special thanks to CM KCR and Health Minister Harish Rao, District Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar for taking special interest in setting up such a college in the district headquarters. He said the services would be more useful to the tribal people in the district.