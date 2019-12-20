Medical mafia looting innocent patients in Karimnagar: TDP

Karimnagar: The TRS government has utterly failed in acting against the management of private hospitals, which are playing with the lives of innocent patients, alleged Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Karimnagar parliament segment president Ambati Joji Reddy.



Speaking at a press meet at the party office here on Friday, Joji Reddy alleged that the management of private hospitals had formed a syndicate and running medical mafia business and looting innocent poor people, who are approaching the private hospitals suffering from various kinds of diseases. It is the responsibility of the government to prevent such medical mafia going on in the district, he demanded. Even though Health Minister Eatala Rajendar belongs to the same district, he is turning a blind eye in taking steps to eradicate the medical mafia that is flourishing in the district and across the State, he pointed out.

'The TRS is boasting of taking up various developmental works under Smart City project by investing Rs 350 crore but in fact every colony and every division in the city is crying for attention without proper interlinking roads, lack of sanitation and drainage along with drinking water problems,' he added. The government, which has increased bus fares and liquor charges recently, is preparing to increase the registration fees very soon and is trying to loot the people, he criticised.

Joji Reddy appealed the party leaders to take the failures of the ruling TRS into the people and explain them to teach the government a fitting lesson in the coming municipal elections.

TDP leaders K Agaiah, V Venkataiah, J Anjaiah, Bala Goud, V Srinivas Reddy, D Satyam, TNSF P Ravinder Reddy, S Rajesham, SK Saleem, A Ravinder, S Rajamallaiah and Ramakrishna Reddy were present along with others.