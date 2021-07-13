Meet Telangana's chaiwala who earns lakhs by selling Tandoori chai

Meet Gangadhar, a Telangana based chaiwala turned as an inspiration to many who lost their livelihood due to the COVID pandemic. The tea vendor, a native of Chincholibi of Nirmal district started up the business after he lost his job in a hotel in Dubai and failed to go to his new job in Italy due to the cancel of immigration services.



Gangadhar who fell into abyss due to the pandemic has not lost his hope and came up with the unique concept called Tandoori chai during the 'testing time'. The chaiwala attracted the people with the specially made tea in the earthern pots and served in the earthern glasses which leafed out the taste buds. Gradually, Gangadhar's business picked up bringing him huge profits.



Now, there are a lot of people who waits for Gangadhar's tea which tells the quality of tea with no brand. Gangadhar says that he thought of serving tea to the people with the unique taste by making it in the earthern pots instead of huge vessel giving a vintage look. He said that he sells 60 litres of milk every day.



Gangadhar says that he fixed the price at Rs 10 for the tandoori chai unlike Rs 5 for the normal tea charged in the village.

