Meeting to finalise draft sports policy held

Hyderabad: With the aim of inculcating sportsmanship among students across the State and to prepare them for the national and international level contests, the authorities have geared up to finalise the draft sports policy.



A State level meeting which was chaired by A P Jithender Reddy, Advisor to Government (Sports Affairs) held at Tourism plaza to discuss the modalities for coming up with a draft policy. In wake of the present government’s initiatives towards strengthening the sports ecosystem in the State, the meeting explored the practicalities towards encouraging youngsters so that they take up at least one sports activity, beginning from a tender age.

It may be mentioned here that earlier this month, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that he was prioritising sports and will always encourage sportspersons. The government has also decided to bring out a sports policy which will be tabled in the Assembly. Principal Secretary Vani Prasad who was part of the meeting took note of the suggestions and assured to take forward the details discussed to the CM.