Mega free medical camp for tribals held

Adilabad: With the intention of providing medical services to tribals living in remote villages and Tandas, the district police organised a mega free medical camp was organised at Jhari village under Lokari Gram Panchayat of Gadiguda mandal in Adilabad district on Tuesday.

SP Ghose Alam participated and inaugurated this medical camp. On this occasion, the SP said that in the medical camp, Dr Anna Jilani and Dr Vadina Sana provide free medical services to the tribals.

He said that in the medical camp, medical services like Ophthalmology, Paediatrics, Dental, Surgery, Gynaecology, General Medicine, Radiology, ENT, Cardiology etc. were provided for free and required medicines were provided.

Tribes are advised to detect problems when they are minor and consult doctors and get free medical services. He assured that the district police will always be available and provide full assistance in any case. It is advised to take advantage of the Anganwadi, Asha worker and ANM in the villages to maintain health. He said that expert doctors participated in this medical camp and provided free medical services to the tribals. In this medical camp, Utnoor DSP CH Nagender, Additional DM&HOK Manohar, medical and police personnel of the respective villages participated.