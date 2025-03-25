Mega Job Fair in Nagarkurnool on April 2

Nagar kurnool: A Mega Job Fair will be organized on April 2 at the Government Science Degree College in Nagarkurnool district headquarters, announced College Principal M. Anjaiah.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal stated that the job fair is being conducted under the aegis of Magic Bus India Foundation, with the participation of several reputed companies. Candidates who have completed B.Tech, Degree, or Post-Graduation (PG) are eligible to attend.

Applicants must bring xerox copies of their study certificates, Aadhaar card, and passport-size photographs. The fair will commence at 10 AM on April 2, and unemployed youth are encouraged to make the most of this opportunity.

Prominent companies like MedPlus and Muthoot Finance will be participating in the job fair. The Principal urged all degree-qualified students to take advantage of this opportunity.