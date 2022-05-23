Mega job fair to be held on May 28

Shadnagar: Many people in Shadnagar constituency are earning just to sustain their lives due to poor social security system and poverty in the present society. Many of the unemployed depend on their families for their livelihoods, and because of the scarcity of employment, many share the work that few can do. On Monday, Palamuru Charitable Trust Chairman Palamuru Vishnuvardhan along with BJP leaders held a media conference at his residence.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that a large scale job fair will be organised at Government Degree College in Shadnagar from 8 am to 6 pm on May 28. He called upon the youth of the constituency to take advantage of this opportunity on a large scale. Under the auspices of the Palamuru Charitable Trust, about forty companies have registered for the jobs of unemployed youth for this job fair. In addition, operators of 270 small scale industries are also participating in the job fair. He said it was a good sign that companies with job opportunities in the constituency as well as in Andhra Pradesh were coming forward.

It was also announced that appropriate arrangements would be made under the auspices of the Trust for the development of communication skills of the unemployed. He said that the educated persons whose qualifications are 10th class to engineering graduates are being selected for jobs in eight categories. The job categories include Manufacturing sectors, IT, BPO, textiles, pharma, solar, software, etc. with good attractive wages. The Young men and women are advised to bring their Aadhaar card. He said the idea was to have job planning activities every two months under the auspices of the Palamuru Charitable Trust. He said the plan was to work hard to create at least 40,000 jobs in two years. Although there are 380 industries in the constituency, about 35,000 of them are non-native migrant workers.

Local leaders Vamsi, Malchalam Murali, Shyam Sundar Reddy, Sudhakar Appa Venkata Ramana, Lashkar Nayak and others were present on the occasion.