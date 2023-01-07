Mega job mela by Dr GSR Trust receives huge response

Kothagudem: A mega job mela organised by Dr GSR Charitable Trust at Government Junior College in Kothagudem received good response from job aspirants on Saturday.

As many as 74 companies and 148 representatives of various companies attended the job fair. A total of 7,470 unemployed youths registered for jobs while 2,700 candidates were given offer letters by various IT, non-IT, pharma and other companies.

Minimum monthly salary offered was Rs 12,000 and the highest monthly salary was 35,000 said the organisers. For offering jobs to those without minimum education and persons with disabilities (PwDs) special counters were set up. 120 PwDs and 13 uneducated candidates were hired by different companies.

District Library chairman Dindigala Rajender, commissionerate of intermediate education deputy director Laxma Reddy, editor of a vernacular daily Katta Raghavendra Rao and others appreciated the trust for organising the job fair in a way never seen before in Kothagudem.

GSR Trust chairman and Director of Public Health Dr Gadala Srinivas Rao said with the trust, established in memory of his father, he intends to give back to the society. Informing that many health camps were held in the past, he said he wanted to help unemployed youths through the job mela.

Expressing satisfaction at the success of the job fair, he said more programmes would be taken up with redoubled enthusiasm in the future for the benefit of youth and the common public. He thanked the officials of the Junior College and St. Francis Xavier Church for allowing the use of their premises.

Dr Srinivas Rao stated that a jobs fair was going in the State with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao approving filling up of around one lakh government jobs. Health department was the first department to complete the recruitment process by filling 969 doctor posts and every PHC now has a medical officer, he informed.