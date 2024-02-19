Mega master plan soon for development of Telangana: CM

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is contemplating to bring a mega master plan 2050 for the development of the state. The plan will be in three parts -- Urban, Semi Urban and Rural.

This was announced by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, while inaugurating the Fire Services headquarters’ building at Nanakramguda on Sunday.

The Chief Minister said the fire services wing was the first one to respond when a mishap occurs. Fire fighters are always ready to protect other people by putting their lives at risk.

Revanth Reddy said the city of Hyderabad had emerged as the best destination for investments and was competing with the world. He exuded confidence that it would attract huge investments.

Crediting the previous governments for the development in the city, the Chief Minister said the development of Hyderabad was at a fast pace in the last 30 years irrespective of who was in power.

He said his government would also continue the decisions taken by the previous government and come up with more measures to take the development to the next level. The focus would be on health, sports and pollution-free industries, he said, adding that Metro services will be expanded in tune with the requirements of the people. “Government will also set up Pharma villages and not Pharma Cities. My government has a clear policy and there is no room for misconceptions," he said.

The Chief Minister said his government does not believe in patting its own back. It will seek the advice of experts. He said the government would move forward by solving the problems created in the past and make plans for the future.