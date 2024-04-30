Live
Mega response to voter awareness rally
Wanaparthy: District Collector Tejas Nanda Lal Pawar called upon every voter to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming parliamentary elections. As part of the ‘Sweep’ activity, a mega rally was organised in the on Monday during which people from different communities, employees, students, poets, and artists participated.
Thousands of people from all walks of life gathered in front of the Government Polytechnic College with placards saying, ‘We will vote for sure.’
Speaking on this occasion, Collector Raleigh said that everyone should vote on May 13. District SP Rakshitha Krishna Murthy said that every voter of the district should fearlessly cast their vote for the candidate of their choice.
Later, the District Collector took the voter’s pledge with all those who came in the rally.