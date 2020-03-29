Meil donates 41.95 lakh to NIMS Hyderabad to set up ventilators amid coronavirus

After donating five crore to each Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to fight coronavirus epidemic, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has donated Rs. 41.95 lakhs to NIMS for providing ventilators. To this end, the managing director of the company PV Krishna Reddy handed over a letter and cheque to NIMS director Dr K Manohar.

"With our motto of partnering in the progress of the country, we want to help you stop the spread of coronavirus. India's precious resources is its manpower; we will stand by you and support you to fight this disaster, " MEIL stated in letter.

"We supply much-needed ventilators to patients who need emergency treatment in critical current conditions. We have also set up a transport facility to meet your transportation needs. We look forward to more opportunities to serve you, gods on the earth, " PV Krishna Reddy added further in the letter.

Going forward, the company said it would be ready to cooperate when you have any need for patient service. He said that they were always ready to serve the doctors who are being worshipped as gods on earth while protecting the health of the people. The whole country is currently struggling with the most deadly virus known to be coronavirus.

In the meantime, the whole country is looking forward to medical services. Doctors are risking their lives and relationships in the face of this pandemic. We praise the 'Janata curfew' for their services throughout the country. Megha expressed their concern in a letter to the director of NIMS.