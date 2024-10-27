MEIL to construct Skill University

Hyderabad: Hyderabad headquartered infrastructure and engineering giant Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) has come forward to contribute to the development of the Telangana government’s most ambitious Skills University building.

The MEIL on Saturday announced Rs 200 crore funds under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the construction of the entire university campus. The company took the responsibility of constructing all the

required buildings on the university campus. The company announced that it will construct the Skills University with state of the art infrastructure facilities. A team of representatives of MEIL led by its MD Krishna Reddy met with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Saturday and held a meeting. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers D Sridhar Babu, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy were also present.

MEIL held talks with the government to join as partners in the construction of Skills University. The company management announced that the construction of the Skills University campus will be undertaken with world-class standards. On the occasion, the company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government for the construction of buildings. The MoU was signed in the presence of state Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and University Vice Chancellor VLVSS Subbarao. CM Revanth Reddy performed ‘Bhumi Puja’ for the construction of the Skill University on 57 acres of land near Meerkhanpet in Kandukur mandal in August this year. The government decided to take up the construction of the campus to provide all to the students.

The Chief Minister congratulated MEIL for coming forward to construct the university campus with CSR funds. MEIL MD Krishna Reddy said that his company will also construct hostel buildings along with academic buildings, workshops and classrooms.

The university building models and designs which have already been prepared by the architects are presented in the meeting.

The CM asked the officials to finalize the building designs within a week and also make arrangements to start the construction of the university building from November 8. He assured all kinds of support on behalf of the state government.