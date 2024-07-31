Merge us with Maharashtra if funds are not allocated

Hyderabad: Sirpur MLA Dr Palvai Harish Babu asked the State government to merge the Komuram Bheem Asifabad district with neighbouring Maharashtra if it does not intend to allocate adequate funds to it.

Participating in the debate on the Budget proposals for irrigation and civil supplies for the financial year 2024–25 in the State Assembly on Tuesday, he made this demand.

"The backward Komuram Bhim Asifabad district should be merged with neighbouring Maharashtra if funds are not allocated." The MLA said that he was speaking with anguish to place before the house the fate of the backward areas like the Komurum Bhim Asifabad district and asked for the appointment of a house committee to study and suggest ways to improve the backward areas in the State.

Dr Palvai demanded the State government take up Dr BR Ambedkar Pranahita Chevella's project at Tummidi Hetti, and the Jagannathpur project and the Ada projects should be completed. He urged the State government to take steps for desilting the PP Rao Project to provide water for 11,000 acres of ayacut under the project.

He said the previous government had done extreme injustice to North Telangana by diverting water only to South Telangana and requested the State government make the necessary changes to correct these mistakes. He also urged the government to allocate Rs 12 crore to the forest department for taking up road construction in the district.