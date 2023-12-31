Metro trains to run till midnight today

Hyderabad: To facilitate safe travel on the occasion of New Year celebrations on the night of December 31, trains will be run till midnight hours, announced HMRL MD NVS Reddy. He stated that the last trains would leave their respective originating stations at 12.15 am and reach their destinations at around 1 am of January 1. He also mentioned that Metro Rail police and security wings will keep a close watch to ensure that there is no drunken misbehavior on the part of anyone in the trains and stations.

Discussing about the arrangements for safe travel during late hours, L&TMRHL MD KVB Reddy appealed to the passengers to co-operate with the authorities and travel responsibly in metro trains without giving any scope for untoward incidents.