Live
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
- Alumni share experiences with students at PACE
- MLC sets target of wiping out YSRCP in undivided Vizag
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on 31 December, 2023
- Setting S.M.A.R.T. New Year’s Resolutions for Lasting Change
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on 31 December, 2023
- DRM pats winners in roller skating competition
- Health Attracts Happiness
- Pawan concludes 3-day tour to Kakinada
- The Forbidden Fruit
Just In
Metro trains to run till midnight today
To facilitate safe travel on the occasion of New Year celebrations on the night of December 31, trains will be run till midnight hours, announced HMRL MD NVS Reddy.
Hyderabad: To facilitate safe travel on the occasion of New Year celebrations on the night of December 31, trains will be run till midnight hours, announced HMRL MD NVS Reddy. He stated that the last trains would leave their respective originating stations at 12.15 am and reach their destinations at around 1 am of January 1. He also mentioned that Metro Rail police and security wings will keep a close watch to ensure that there is no drunken misbehavior on the part of anyone in the trains and stations.
Discussing about the arrangements for safe travel during late hours, L&TMRHL MD KVB Reddy appealed to the passengers to co-operate with the authorities and travel responsibly in metro trains without giving any scope for untoward incidents.