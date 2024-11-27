Mid-Day Meal Scare in Telangana: 30 Students Hospitalized

Narayanpet: Concerns over the safety of mid-day meals in Telangana schools escalated after 30 students from Maganoor Zilla Parishad High School fell sick on Tuesday. This incident, the second within a week, has put the spotlight on the quality of food being served under the scheme.

Reports indicate that the students began experiencing severe stomach aches, nausea, and dehydration soon after eating their lunch. They were immediately transported to a local Area Hospital for treatment and later shifted to Makthal Area Hospital using private transport for better medical care. Fortunately, all the affected students are in stable condition and remain under close observation.

Last Thursday, a similar food-related illness at another school had led to an uproar, prompting Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to take action. On that occasion, the headmaster and the meal service provider were suspended following an initial inquiry.

Despite those measures, this latest case has raised fresh concerns, with parents and community leaders demanding stricter regulations and improved food safety measures. Many are questioning the effectiveness of the existing checks and the accountability of those responsible for meal preparation.

The state education department has launched an investigation into the incident. Officials have assured parents that steps will be taken to prevent such occurrences in the future, with a focus on maintaining hygiene and safety in school meal programs.

The recurring nature of these incidents has sparked a larger debate about the administration and oversight of the mid-day meal initiative, with calls for immediate reforms to safeguard students’ health.