Min holds review meet on Ujjaini Mahankali Jatara

Hyderabad : The Hyderabad district in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Thursday warned the officials of stringent action for negligence in providing arrangements for the ensuing Bonalu Festival at Ujjaini Mahankali Temple at Secunderabad.

The temple-wise review meetings are going on for the Ashada Masam Bonalu Jatara to be held from July 7 in the city. Ponnam Prabhakar held a review meeting on Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali Jatara, which will be held on July 21 and 22. The authorities were directed to complete the arrangements in all the temples of the city before July 5. On July 21 there will be Bonalu and Ammavari darshan programs, and on the next day on July 22 at 9 am there will be a procession of Ammavaru and Rangam and Dhwajarohana Mahotsavam.

This time, as there is a possibility of lakhs of devotees coming from all over the state as there is a free bus facility through the Maha Lakshmi scheme. The Minister suggested the officials to complete the appropriate arrangements. He disclosed that since 1830, people of Secunderabad have been offering ‘Bonam’ to Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Ammavaru every year. He asked for people's cooperation to make the Bonalu Festival a success with the blessings of Ammavaru.

All officials were advised to work in coordination. He said that Rs 20 crore were released by the Endowments Minister Konda Surekha for the state festival, which is known for the cultural traditions of Hyderabad. He said that lighting in the vicinity of the temple, continuous water supply for those three days, continuous power supply along with additional transformers should be arranged and measures should be taken in the presence of the police. Water packets, water bottles, health camps, trained PCR teams, special ambulance, fire engines and welcome boards are being arranged for drinking water, he added.

The Minister warned that action would be taken against anyone who fails to comply with the arrangements. If the locals have any problems, they should bring it to the notice of the authorities, he informed.