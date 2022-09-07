Min Prashant condemns comments on Speaker by Eatala, demands immediate apology

Hyderabad: Training guns at Huzurabad MLA and former cabinet colleague, Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashanth Reddy slammed the BJP MLA Eatala Rajender for his 'disparaging' comments on Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

The Minister asked the BJP MLA to apologise unconditionally or else legal action will be taken per the legislative rules.

The Minister took issue with Rajender's comments, which disrespected the Speaker's 'position and age' by referring to him as a 'robot' in a statement. He recalled that, before, when Rajender served as a Minister in the State assembly, it was decided to give each political party representation in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting depending on the number of members in the house. As a result, he claimed, the BJP is ineligible.

"We don't need advice from the BJP's members on how to operate the State legislature because the party is the poster child for anti-democratic behaviour in the nation. All decisions are being made by the Speaker per accepted customs and procedures. I am not surprised by the BJP's disparaging remarks because it has been disparaging all of the country's constitutional entities," he stated.

The Minister questioned whether they meant to imply that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was giving the Lok Sabha speaker instructions to carry out his duties in response to the BJP MLAs' accusations that the speaker was acting on orders from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He cautioned Rajender against making 'irrational' accusations.