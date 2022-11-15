Mindboggling! 211 techies from Warangal join Mindtree

Warangal: Former Rajya Sabha member and the chairman of Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal, Capt V Lakshmikantha Rao said that as many as 211 students of the B. Tech final year have been recruited by the Mindtree, an Indian multinational information technology services and consulting company, a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Bangalore, during the campus selections. The package ranged between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 6 lakh per annum. In all, 676 students have secured jobs in the MNCs in this academic year, he added.

AP & TS region Campus HRs, Mindtree, M Kiran Kumar and S Yohitha have attended the success meet with all the 211 recruited candidates. Speaking on the occasion, Kiran Kumar highlighted that Mindtree is a global technology consulting and services company that enables enterprises across industries to drive superiority. Our services extended across 24 countries and 22 years of delivering excellence with more than 276 active clients, he added.

According to KITSW treasurer, P Narayana Reddy, the students are accustomed to best leading technological practices and develop their cutting edge skills for achieving high CTC packages. Principal, Prof. K Ashoka Redd said that effective implementation of Outcome Based Education (OBE) methods by integrating Innovation Incubation Research and Entrepreneurship (IIRE) approaches in Teaching and Learning Process (TLP). It leads to our students becoming technologically superior and ethically strong.