Live
- Jabardasth Varsha Launches Vivo Y300 5G Mobile in Hyderabad
- Rains continue in Tamil Nadu, standing crops hit in Cauvery delta areas
- EAM Jaishankar meets Italy's counterpart during G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting
- Parliamentary Committee on Waqf bill to meet today
- Delhi-NCR air quality deteriorates as AQI nears 'severe' levels
- Telangana Government Issues Clarity Over Zilla Parishads Confusion
- AP Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan Condemns Arrest of ISKCON Preacher in Bangladesh
- In LS today, FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move Bills to amend banking laws
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 27 November, 2024
- First millet restaurant opened by women's self-help group in J&K's Kathua
Just In
Mini job fair on Nov 28
Highlights
District Employment Officer A Ravikrishna said in a statement that a mini job fair will be organised at Mims Degree College in Mancherial town on November 28 at 10:30 am.
Mancherial: District Employment Officer A Ravikrishna said in a statement that a mini job fair will be organised at Mims Degree College in Mancherial town on November 28 at 10:30 am.
Educated male candidates aged 18-26 years should take advantage of this opportunity. He said that the selected candidates will have to work in Hyderabad area, for details they contact on 9059888389 and 9110368501.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS