Mini job fair on Nov 28

Mancherial: District Employment Officer A Ravikrishna said in a statement that a mini job fair will be organised at Mims Degree College in Mancherial town on November 28 at 10:30 am.

Educated male candidates aged 18-26 years should take advantage of this opportunity. He said that the selected candidates will have to work in Hyderabad area, for details they contact on 9059888389 and 9110368501.