Minister Ajay distributes free food to migrant workers at Khammam

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has distributed food to the migrant workers in Khammam town on Monday. The Minister along with District Collector RV Karnan, Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal and Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi had observed the lockdown situation in the town. They had visited fifth division in the town and interacted with the granite workers,



who came here from the different States, and enquired about their problems.

Minister Ajay told them that they have to stay here till April 15 and assured them of solving their problems after discussing with the granite factory owners. He informed that the government is providing free food through Annapurna canteens in the town. Later Minister Ajay distributed food to them.