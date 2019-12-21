Minister Ajay Kumar urges MPs, MLAs to adopt TSRTC bus depots

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Saturday called upon the public representatives especially MPs and MLAs to adopt bus depots and take care of them. He called upon them to travel in the RTC buses so encourage people to use public more. The Minister said that the government is putting in efforts to bring the RTC in profit.

Minister also said that he called upon the MPs and MLAs to adopt at least one bus depot in their respective constituency limits and solve the problems with their MP and MLAD funds. Already executive directors and other top officials in the corporation adopted depots, he added. He said there is good response for his call that people representatives should travel in RTC buses.

On Saturday, he along with Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao and Wyra MLA Ramulunaik travelled in an RTC bus from Khammam to Kothagudem to participate in Palle Pragathi programme held in Palvoncha.

Speaking to media in the bus, the Minister said making arrangements to launch cargo services in RTC in all depots which are profitable. About 1000 cargo vehicles would be introduced in phased manner but by January 2020 about 100 cargo vehicles would be introduced. He said we have planned for separate logo, colour for cargo services. He further said there is plan to introduce parcel services also.

The Minister also said about 1,000 new hire buses are going to be introduce in one month and already tenders have been finalized.He agreed that bus services have been reducing in Hyderabad city where less occupancy is there and we are increasing bus services where occupancy rate is high. He clarified out Rs 800 crores loss Rs 500 croes loss in Hyderabad only through city services.

He said steps are being taken to improve RTC income and improve occupancy ratio in all buses. He said ''we are putting in all efforts to bring change in RTC in one year and we would do it he added.

Minister stated that there are no other thoughts except bringing the organization in profit. He also said travelling in RTC is very safe and appealed the people to travel in RTC buses and reach houses safely.

He asked the people representatives to travel in RTC buses at least once in a month and boost up faith among the commuters on RTC.