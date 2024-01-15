Minister announces various projects for Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has announced that the Congress Government is committed to fulfilling all six promises made to the public during elections within the first 100 days of its tenure. During a press meet at the camp office in Nalgonda on Sunday, he revealed that the numerous applications received for Abhaya Hastham through the Praja Palana programme are under review.

Venkat Reddy highlighted the success of the Congress Government’s initiative, wherein nearly 30 lakh women availed the opportunity to travel for free in RTC buses to visit their native places during the Sankranti festival. He assured the public that the remaining guarantees would also be honoured, including Rajiv Arogyashri, Indiramma houses, and gas cylinders for Rs 500. The selection process for beneficiaries of all these schemes will be carried out in the gram sabhas.

In addition to implementing the six guarantees, the Minister shared that several more welfare programmes are in the pipeline. He emphasised the government’s commitment to completing all pending projects in Nalgonda district. Notable projects include the construction of a Rs 10 crore hostel at Mahatma Gandhi University, and the foundation stone for Rs 100 crore road works connecting Tipparti via Nalgonda, Mushampalli, and Kannekal, which will be laid soon.

He announced that the commencement of work on the Rs 30 crore doubling of the road from Gundlapalli to Regatta is imminent. Further, road works are scheduled to begin from Dharvesipuram, passing through Dorepalli and Pagidimarri, with an allocation of Rs 34 crores. He assured that development initiatives for 12 constituencies in the joint Nalgonda district will be undertaken in a manner that will pleasantly surprise everyone.