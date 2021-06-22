Minister G Jagadish Reddy inspects arrangements for KCR tour to Vasalamarri

Vasalamarri (Yadadri-Bhongir): Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that Vasalamarri village will become role model and added that plans were made accordingly. He felt that it would be easier to achieve good results only when people are involved in development activities.

On Monday, along with DCCB Chairman Gongidi Mahender Reddy and Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha, he inspected the arrangements in Vasalamarri, in view of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's tour to the village on Tuesday.

Later Speaking to the media, Minister Jagadish stated that the CM was determined to involve people in development activities and added that CM is expert in taking feedback from the people. He said the fortune of Vasalamarri is going to change as the CM adopted the village.

The Minister said as per the orders of CM KCR, the district authorities had sent 270 farmers of the village to Ankapur of Nizamabad district to study the innovative crops being cultivated by Ankapur farmers.

The Minister was accompanied by State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Chairman Gadhari Balamallu, Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Mareddy Srinivasa Reddy, ZP Chairman Aliminati Sandeep Reddy and

District Collector Pamela Satpathy.