Minister Gangula Kamalakar foundation stone for new Collectorate

Karimnagar: State Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new Collectorate building on the premises of the existing Collectorate.

The Minister examined the architectural design of the new Collectorate. Speaking on the occasion, he said that after the achievement of Telangana State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had created 33 new districts to provide speedy justice to the people and to instill confidence in the government.

He said that Telangana was a rich State and CM had sanctioned Rs 51 crore for the construction of a new Collectorate building to replace the old building in Karimnagar. The new Collectorate building was being constructed to house all the government offices in one place so that all the problems could be solved in one place for the benefit of the people of the district. The old Collectorate building was in a state of disrepair with water leakage.

Kamalakar said the new Collectorate building would be constructed on the G+2 ground floor, first floor and second floor, third floors. The old Collectorate building covered an area of 2,69,301 square feet with a total carpet area of 1,23,577 square feet.

The new Collectorate building would be constructed in an area of 2,64,062 square feet with a total carpet area of 1,59,309 square feet with addition of an area of about 35,000 square feet, the Minister said.

District Collector RV Karnan, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, legislators Bhanu Prasad Rao, Padi Kaushik Reddy, Sunke Ravishankar, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, SUDA Chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao, Additional Collector Shyam Prasad Lal and others were present.