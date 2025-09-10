Minister hard sells brand TG to Tiruppur apparel mfg leaders

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has invited apparel industry leaders from Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, to establish garment units in Telangana. He assured that world-class infrastructure is already in place across the state’s tier-2 and tier-3 cities, making them ideal destinations for apparel and textile industries.

On Tuesday, during his visit to Coimbatore and Tiruppur, Sridhar Babu interacted with industrialists and exporters. He noted that Tiruppur has grown into a global leader in apparel manufacturing and praised it as the “Knitwear Capital of India”, which, with nearly 10,000 garment units, providing employment to lakhs of people. He highlighted that around 90 per cent of India’s cotton-based exports—casual wear, sportswear, socks, and caps—are produced in Tiruppur. He also recalled that the city has been exporting garments of international standards since the 1990s. Emphasizing Telangana’s strengths, the Minister explained that the state has abundant long-staple cotton, a crucial raw material for high-quality ready-made garments. He invited Tiruppur industry leaders to participate in a forthcoming roundtable conference, to be chaired by Telangana’s Agriculture and Textiles Minister, Tummala Nageswara Rao. “After consultations with all stakeholders, we will finalize Telangana’s new Textiles Policy,” he said.

Sridhar Babu also pointed out that U.S.-imposed 50 per cent tariffs have disrupted exports, making this a critical time for the apparel sector to explore new strategies and opportunities.

As part of his visit, the Minister met Hero Fashion Group (Ramraj Cotton) Chairman K.R. Nagarajan and MD Sundaramurthy, urging them to explore investments in Telangana. He also met South India Mills Association (SIMA) Secretary General K. Selvaraj, along with several members, and highlighted Telangana’s industry-friendly policies and ease of doing business.